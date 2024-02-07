How to attend New York Fashion Week 2024

NY Fashion Week starts on Friday and the world's biggest style editors, influencers, and photographers are all gearing up to attend! Here's how you can go, too.

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York Fashion Week 2024 starts on Friday and the world's biggest fashion editors, influencers, and photographers are all gearing up to attend! But how can you get tickets to attend if you don't fall into any of those categories?

First things first: New York Fashion Week runs February 9-13, 2024. The event's main headquarters are at RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building on the west side of Manhattan, but designers have planned shows all over the city. While New York Fashion Week's big-name runway shows aren't open to the public, some designer shows and other events are more doable for non-industry professionals! Some shows will even be live-streamed this year on NYFW.com. The Council of Fashion Designers of America, the agency that runs NYFW, is also set to stream events on its Runway 360 site! We know that nothing beats being there in person, though, so here's how you can try to get tickets to a New York Fashion Week event.

How to get tickets to New York Fashion Week 2024

Designer Juana Martin's runway event for the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024, would be classified as an industry show. © Thomas SAMSON / AFP There are two different kinds of shows at NYFW. The full official list and calendar can be found here. First are the industry shows, which are not generally open to anyone unless they're a fashion buyer, industry professional, or work in media to cover the shows. As far as public events go, the official NYFW schedule tells us they are somewhat few and far between. But don't fret! There are still ticket options for some slightly more indie designers, a la The Bureau Fashion Week. It may not be quite as haute couture as the heavy hitter shows, but you'll still get those fab fashion week vibes and a sense of community that live-streaming from home can't capture! If you absolutely have to see the top industry designers, however, there is an official 5-day NYFW Backstage pop-up experience at 21 Greene St that is open to the public daily starting at 11 AM on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests can secure their spot by purchasing a VIP Entry ticket or Designer Event ticket. NYFW Backstage reportedly includes designer Q&As, live-streamed viewings of the major runway shows, IMG Models Get Scouted Studio, interactive experiences, official NYFW merch, and more!