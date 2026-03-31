Taiwanese tourist drowns in Arizona after jumping off waterfall

Camp Verde, Arizona - A 25-year-old tourist from Taiwan tragically died after jumping off a waterfall in Arizona last week.

Wei-Jie Lin, a 25-year-old tourist from Taiwan, died after jumping off a waterfall at Fossil Creek, Arizona on March 22. © Facebook/Screenshot/Tonto Rim Search & Rescue

Wei-Jie Lin from Taiwan jumped off the almost 15-foot-tall waterfall at Fossil Creek on 22 March, according to the Daily Mail.

Lin's jump was successful, and bystanders said he emerged and gave a thumbs up.

But the man then swam under the waterfall and didn't come back up. He remained underwater for at least 10 minutes before he was pulled out.

Despite their immediate resuscitation attempts, Lin did not regain consciousness.

He had already passed away by thee time the local sheriff's office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Tonto Rim Search and Rescue took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

The rescuers used the opportunity to remind Fossil Creek Wilderness visitors to use caution.

The conditions at the waterhole change quickly, as rescuers explained, with strong currents, underwater obstacles, and slippery rocks posing serious dangers.