Officials shed light on possible cause of deadly LaGuardia plane crash

New York, New York - Officials on Tuesday played down speculation that distracted air traffic controllers might have contributed to a deadly collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Officials on Tuesday discussed the investigation into the crash at LaGuardia Airport that killed two pilots. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Two pilots were killed in the runway crash late Sunday, which crushed the cockpit of the Bombardier plane and heavily damaged the emergency vehicle.

Media reports said investigators were probing whether airport traffic controllers were distracted by a separate odor issue on a United Airlines flight – the emergency to which the fire truck was responding.

"I would caution pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved," Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters.

"We rarely, if ever, investigate a major accident where it was one failure," she said.

"Our aviation system is incredibly safe because there are multiple, multiple layers of defense built in to prevent an accident. So when something goes wrong, that means many, many things went wrong," she said.

Two air traffic controllers were working in LaGuardia's tower at the time, Homendy said.

In addition to their core roles, the two were handling departure clearances and ground traffic control, though it was unclear how those duties were distributed.

Homendy said the staffing level was "common practice across the national airspace" for a midnight shift, noting, however, that her agency had previously raised concerns about fatigue.

"We have no indication that was a factor here, but it is a shift that we have been focused on in past investigations," she said.