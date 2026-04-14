Bondi threatened with contempt charges after dodging Epstein deposition

Washington DC - House Democrats are moving to hold former Attorney General Pam Bondi accountable after she failed to show up for a scheduled deposition.

On Tuesday, House Democrats threatened to file contempt charges against Pam Bondi after she failed to show up to a scheduled deposition. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Congresswoman and Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, shared an X post slamming Bondi for "defying our lawful subpoena."

"Since she didn't show up, Oversight Democrats will move to hold her in contempt of Congress," Crockett wrote.

"The survivors deserve justice – and we will get answers. Enough is enough."

In March, the committee served Bondi a bipartisan subpoena for her testimony amid their investigation into the government's handling of the files regarding notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But last week – after President Donald Trump abruptly fired Bondi from her role – the Department of Justice argued that she didn't have to testify anymore, as she is no longer an employee of the administration. It's unclear if Bondi herself was involved with the DOJ's move.

In response, House Democrats had threatened to "begin contempt charges" if Bondi didn't show up, and when that happened on Tuesday, the group shared a message vowing that they would "move forward with contempt proceedings" if Bondi "continues to ignore the law."