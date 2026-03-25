Democrats flip Trump's own Mar-a-Lago district in shock special election win!

Palm Beach, Florida - Democrats flipped a Florida legislative seat in a district which included President Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a special election carrying symbolic weight.

Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election for a House seat in a district that includes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/Instagram/Emily Watson Gregory

Emily Gregory, a first-time candidate, beat Trump-backed Republican rival Jon Maples to win the Florida District 87 state-level House seat that includes Trump's opulent Florida home.

"Congratulations to Emily Gregory on her election to represent House District 87!" the Florida Democratic Party wrote on X.

"Democrats just flipped Trump's home seat and Mar-a-lago!"

Gregory's win follows a trend of Democratic wins over Republicans across the US in recent months.

In what analysts have pointed to as evidence of voters' growing disenchantment with the GOP and Trump in particular, a Democratic candidate won a state Senate seat in a traditionally Republican stronghold in Texas in January.

That followed a series of Democratic Party wins last fall with New Jersey and Virginia electing Democratic governors and left-wing Zohran Mamdani sweeping to power in New York City's mayoral election.