Trump hits dramatic new low in polls amid fuel price surge and Iran war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has hit a dramatic new low in polling as fuel prices continue to surge amid an unpopular and disastrous war on Iran.

President Donald Trump has hit a dramatic new polling low after his war of aggression on Iran caused fuel prices to soar. © AFP/Jim Watson

A four-day Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found that only 36% of Americans approved of Trump's overall performance. The result represented a four percentage-point decline from the week before.

In particular, voters have lost trust in the president on the economy and affordability crises, which has been significantly worsened by his war on Iran.

Only 25% of respondents gave Trump pass marks on the cost of living, while only 29% approved of his overall economic record.

The rating is the lowest Trump has ever seen in a Reuters/Ipsos poll during either of his administrations, and worse than former President Joe Biden ever got during his stint in the White House.

When it comes to the war with Iran, the poll found that only 35% of those surveyed actually approved of the strikes, while a whopping 61% of voters disapproved.

A total of 46% of respondents believed that Trump's decision to go to war will ultimately make the US less safe in the long run, while only 26% believed that it would make the country safer.

The results reflect a CBS News/YouGov poll that was put out earlier this week, which had Trump at a 64% disapproval rating on the economy and 62% on the Iran war.