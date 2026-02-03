Trump urges Republicans to "take over" voting ahead of midterms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Monday to "take over" voting, in another escalation of his administration's attempts to overhaul how elections are run ahead of the pivotal midterms.

In the US, elections are administered by state authorities, not the federal government.

"The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over, we should take over the voting,'" Trump told Dan Bongino, the former deputy director of the FBI, during a podcast appearance.

Trump said Republicans "ought to nationalize the voting" in 15 places, though he did not specify where.

During the interview with Bongino, Trump reiterated his false claim of having won the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The midterm elections set for November are shaping up to pose a challenge to the Republican majority in Congress as violent federal immigration operations – which left two people dead in January in Minneapolis – are facing growing pushback, and the cost of living weighs on households.

The latest comments come just a week after the FBI carried out a search at an election center in Georgia, at the heart of unfounded fraud allegations during the 2020 presidential race.

Trump has also encouraged Republican-led states to redraw electoral maps to favor his party.