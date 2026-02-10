Immigration officials grilled by Congress over Trump's violent crackdown

Washington DC - The heads of immigration agencies faced heavy criticism in Congress Tuesday as they defended President Donald Trump 's deportation drive and fielded questions about the fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis.

Heads of immigration agencies sat through a congressional hearing on Tuesday in which they defended President Donald Trump's deportation agenda. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump acknowledged following the Minneapolis killings that a "softer touch" may be needed on immigration, and his administration announced concessions including the withdrawal of hundreds of officers from the Midwestern city.

But the issue remains far from resolved, with Democrats demanding changes to the way the Department of Homeland Security conducts its immigration sweeps and threatening to block its funding, while Trump's administration vows to maintain its efforts, with backing from Republican lawmakers.

"The president tasked us with mass deportation, and we are fulfilling that mandate," Todd Lyons, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in his opening remarks during the Tuesday hearing on DHS oversight.

He testified alongside Rodney Scott, the head of US Customs and Border Protection, and Citizenship and Immigration Services director Joseph Edlow.

Scott hailed efforts on the southern US frontier, saying CBP "spent the last year rebuilding what was an intentionally broken border" and that "the United States... enjoys the most secure border in our nation's history."

The Trump administration officials faced a barrage of criticism and tough questions from Democratic lawmakers over the major crackdown on migrants in multiple US cities, which Republican representatives largely defended.

"This administration and the agencies represented before us have shown a complete and utter disregard for the law and the Constitution," Democratic Representative Tim Kennedy said.

Representative Eli Crane, a Republican, pushed back on criticism of immigration enforcement, accusing Democrats of seeking to "demonize ICE and Homeland Security."