Emmanuel Macron "surprised" as Trump's lashes out at France

Paris, France - French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Tuesday it was "surprised" by Donald Trump 's criticism of France, stressing the country's position on US military overflights had not changed.

French President Emmanuel Macron (l.) was "surprised" by Donald Trump's recent post lashing out at France for being ""very unhelpful" in the US-Israeli war on Iran. © Collage: Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the US president lashed out at France, saying it did not let "planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory."

"We are surprised by this tweet," the French presidency said, referring to Trump's post in which he accused France of being "very unhelpful" in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"We confirm this decision, which is consistent with France's position since the start of this conflict," the Elysee Palace said.

"France has not changed its position since day one," the presidency said.

Unlike Spain, Paris had not officially announced a ban on US aircraft involved in the conflict flying over its territory.