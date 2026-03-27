Mike Johnson gives Trump new "America First" award amid MAGA split over Iran war

Washington DC - The Republican Party recently created a new annual award to celebrate the idea of "America First," and made President Donald Trump its first recipient.

MAGA Republicans recently introduced an annual "America First" award, and made President Donald Trump (r.) its first recipient during an event on Wednesday. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Trump attended the National Republican Congressional Committee annual fundraising dinner, during which House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a new tradition for the party.

"We're going to do something we've never done before. We're going to honor him with a new award that we'll present annually from this point forward, but he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first-ever America First award," Johnson said.

"We can think of no better title for what that is... that's this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era in America," he added.

The award comes as Trump faces heavy criticism from his MAGA base for his decision to go to war with Iran, which many feel is the opposite of the America First ideals he ran on. The platform specifically prioritizes taking care of problems at home over those overseas, including foreign wars.

In recent weeks, a number of major MAGA figures have questioned his title as an America First leader, including political commentators Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In reaction, Trump, who has never done well with criticism, has declared such critics are "not MAGA" and that America First is whatever he decides that it is.