Mike Johnson gives Trump new "America First" award amid MAGA split over Iran war
Washington DC - The Republican Party recently created a new annual award to celebrate the idea of "America First," and made President Donald Trump its first recipient.
On Wednesday, Trump attended the National Republican Congressional Committee annual fundraising dinner, during which House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a new tradition for the party.
"We're going to do something we've never done before. We're going to honor him with a new award that we'll present annually from this point forward, but he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first-ever America First award," Johnson said.
"We can think of no better title for what that is... that's this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era in America," he added.
The award comes as Trump faces heavy criticism from his MAGA base for his decision to go to war with Iran, which many feel is the opposite of the America First ideals he ran on. The platform specifically prioritizes taking care of problems at home over those overseas, including foreign wars.
In recent weeks, a number of major MAGA figures have questioned his title as an America First leader, including political commentators Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In reaction, Trump, who has never done well with criticism, has declared such critics are "not MAGA" and that America First is whatever he decides that it is.
Donald Trump's obsession with awards
Since the beginning of his second term in office, MAGA Republicans and other allies have created new awards, changed the rules of existing awards, or pushed relentlessly for him to receive one in seemingly desperate attempts to appease the president's ego.
Throughout his first year back in office, Trump obsessed over winning the Nobel Peace Prize, and multiple MAGA allies pushed for him to receive it in interviews.
The prize was ultimately awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who oddly "gifted" it to Trump shortly after.
In February, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino awarded Trump a made-up "FIFA Peace Award," which faced ridicule as he won it days after the US invaded Venezuela and captured its president.
The recent award from Johnson has been ridiculed on social media, with users calling the move "cultish."
"Even Kim Jong Un is blushing at this amount of propaganda," popular X user Art Candee said.
Late-night comedians also jumped on the story: Jimmy Kimmel said of Johnson, "You can almost feel his spine exiting his body."
Late Night host Seth Meyers similarly joked, "How many fake trophies that were made specifically for him is this guy going to get?"
"He's neither America first nor pro-peace. He's getting a participation trophy for something he didn't even participate in," Meyers added.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP