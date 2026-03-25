Minnesota hits Trump administration with massive lawsuit over ICE and Border Patrol shootings

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump 's administration on Tuesday for allegedly blocking access to evidence in shootings by immigration officers that sparked nationwide outrage.

The state of Minnesota is suing President Donald Trump's administration over its handling of investigations into the shootings by ICE and Border Patrol agents. © REUTERS

Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both US citizens, were shot dead in separate encounters with federal immigration officers in Minnesota in January, sparking mass protests and scrutiny of law enforcement tactics.

Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg by an ICE officer in the same state on January 14.

The complaint, seen by AFP, accuses the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security of blocking Minnesota investigators' access to "key" evidence and information related to the shootings.

"Federal authorities took exclusive control of evidence and refused state and local authorities access to even the most basic information related to the incident," the statement said, noting that they had "initially indicated that they would work with Minnesota authorities and share relevant information".

"The State of Minnesota has the authority and responsibility to protect against and address violence within its borders, including by prosecuting homicides, attempted homicides, and assaults," it said.