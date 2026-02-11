Kash Patel reportedly ordered FBI agents to stop investigating Renee Good's shooting

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly ordered agents to stop investigating the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in January.

FBI Director Kash Patel (r) reportedly ordered the bureau to stop investigating the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in January. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

FBI agents were ordered to stop as they attempted to carry out a legal warrant to document blood spatter and bullet holes in Good's vehicle, and as senior prosecutors prepared to mount a civil rights investigation.

According to several people granted anonymity by the New York Times to relay their account of the events, the orders came from senior FBI officials, including the bureau's director, Kash Patel.

Sources alleged that Patel and other members of the administration were fearful that a full civil rights investigation would contradict the official narrative that she had attacked the ICE officer who killed her.

Officials in the Department of Justice reportedly followed up the block by trying to influence the investigation, in one instance suggesting that a new warrant be sought to analyze the vehicle for evidence that the agent, Jonathan Ross, had been assaulted in the moments before he opened fire.

In response to the DOJ's requests, one of which saw them urged to investigate Good's partner, Assistant US Attorney Joseph H. Thompson and five other prosecutors resigned in protest.

Pressure from the DOJ came despite legal voices across Minnesota calling for a full civil rights investigation into Good's shooting, including Chris Madel, the Minnesota defense lawyer who provided Ross with legal advice after the shooting.

"In the absence of an independent use-of-force investigation, you lead the public to believe that there must be something to hide," he said.