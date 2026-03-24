Trump demands Republicans pass voter suppression bill "for Jesus"

Memphis, Tennessee - President Donald Trump has demanded Senate Republicans pass his SAVE America Act voter suppression bill over the Easter holiday, and to "make this one for Jesus."

President Donald Trump urged the GOP to pass his SAVE America Act, telling them in a speech to "make this one for Jesus." © AFP/Saul Loeb

Trump used a speech during a round table event in Memphis to suggest Republican senators work through the upcoming Easter weekend to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act.

Strongly opposed by most Democrats, the SAVE America Act narrowly passed out of the House of Representatives in February, but has remained stalled in the Senate, where it requires a supermajority.

"I'm requesting that the Republican senators ​do that immediately," Trump said, again pushing for a vote on the bill.

"You don't have to take a fast vote. Don't worry about ⁠Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus," he said.



As it stands, Republicans do not have the votes needed to override a Democratic filibuster and pass the bill in Congress' upper chamber.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of breaking the filibuster to get it done. He has also asked the Senate to tie the SAVE America Act to a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, "I think you all know that's not realistic."