Trump demands Republicans pass voter suppression bill "for Jesus"
Memphis, Tennessee - President Donald Trump has demanded Senate Republicans pass his SAVE America Act voter suppression bill over the Easter holiday, and to "make this one for Jesus."
Trump used a speech during a round table event in Memphis to suggest Republican senators work through the upcoming Easter weekend to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act.
Strongly opposed by most Democrats, the SAVE America Act narrowly passed out of the House of Representatives in February, but has remained stalled in the Senate, where it requires a supermajority.
"I'm requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately," Trump said, again pushing for a vote on the bill.
"You don't have to take a fast vote. Don't worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus," he said.
As it stands, Republicans do not have the votes needed to override a Democratic filibuster and pass the bill in Congress' upper chamber.
Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of breaking the filibuster to get it done. He has also asked the Senate to tie the SAVE America Act to a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, "I think you all know that's not realistic."
Trump ramps up pressure for passage of SAVE America Act
Trump has also suggested he could withhold his signature from any upcoming legislation, potentially even a bill to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, until the SAVE America Act passes.
The legislation seeks to force voters to provide proof of US citizenship when they register to vote, a move that has widely been condemned as a potential attempt to suppress turnout.
"Donald Trump is the one standing in the way of paychecks for TSA workers," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X.
"He’s now demanding Congress pass his voter suppression law before taking care of our TSA agents and ending the chaos at our airports."
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb