Trump and Epstein embrace Titanic-style in new Washington DC statue

Washington DC - A satirical statue featuring President Donald Trump and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein acting out a famous scene from the film Titanic recently popped up in the nation's capital.

An activist group recently erected a statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein acting out a scene from Titanic at the National Mall in Washington DC. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, a golden statue depicting Epstein with arms outstretched as the president holds him from behind in what appears to be a loving embrace was installed in front of the National Mall.

The piece pays homage to an iconic scene from the movie Titanic, where the character Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, realizes he has fallen for Rose, played by Kate Winslet.

At the base of the statue, a plaque reads, "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

According to The Washington Post, the statue was erected by The Secret Handshake, a collective of anonymous activists that has put up similar statues in the past after receiving proper permits to do so from the National Park Service.