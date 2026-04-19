Republicans are panicking – could Trump's war and economy cost them the Senate in the midterm elections?

Republicans across the US have been expressing concerns that President Donald Trump's war with Iran and the economy may trigger a blue wave in the midterms.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Members of the Republican Party are stressed out, believing that President Donald Trump's controversial leadership may cost them greatly in the midterms.

Republicans across the US have been expressing concern that President Donald Trump's war with Iran and the economy my trigger a blue wave in the midterms. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP According to Politico, nearly two dozen GOP operatives, party chairs, and strategists in battleground states across the nation expressed similar concerns that a blue wave may come during the midterms in November, which could cost the Republican Party the razor-thin majority they currently hold in the Senate. Many insiders pointed to Trump's unpopular decision to abruptly launch a war with Iran and the poor state of the economy. "Momentum has shifted to Democrats," Michigan-based GOP strategist Jason Roe explained. Donald Trump Trump lashes out at Mamdani and claims he's "destroying" NYC: "People are fleeing!" "They do still have an uphill battle, but when you look at what the map looks like today and what we thought it would look like a few months ago, it's very different." New Hampshire strategist Mike Dennehy said that while Republicans have strong candidates, he expects the party to face "serious headwinds." An unnamed Georgia strategist admitted, "I wouldn't say I feel warm and fuzzy about things right now."

The Republican Party faces an uphill battle this November

President Donald Trump addresses a Turning Point USA event entitled "Build the Red Wall" at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 17, 2026. © JIM WATSON / AFP These concerns come as many critics of the war – which has driven up prices on gas and other goods – believe that the fighting will go on much longer than originally promised, as there is currently no end in sight. Another Georgia strategist was optimistic that the Iran war could soon end, giving the party an opportunity to turn things around. "If combat operations are over in the summer, there’s plenty of time for the dislocation of gasoline prices, which I think is really the primary concern here. I think that will return to normal," the unnamed operative said. Donald Trump Trump says Hegseth will begin releasing files on aliens and UFOs "very, very soon" The GOP currently has thin majorities in both the House and Senate, and a number of their candidates have either died or retired in recent years, which could present another challenge as they strive to hold those seats. While approval ratings for the Democratic Party are at record lows, the progressive wing of the party has been rapidly gaining attention and support, with candidates winning high-stakes races across the country or, at the very least, performing far better than expected. For Democrats to flip the Senate, they would need to hold on to all of their current seats and then also flip four Republican-held ones.