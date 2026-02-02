Trump administration suffers another legal loss over wind projects

Washington DC - A judge ruled Monday that development of a wind farm off the coast of New York by Danish energy firm Orsted can resume, in a fifth such blow to President Donald Trump 's administration.

The preliminary injunction issued by Judge Royce Lamberth of the US District Court for the District of Columbia allows the project's developer, Sunrise Wind, to resume construction while a wider legal battle takes place.

Trump's Interior Department in December suspended all large offshore wind projects in the US, affecting five projects, including Sunrise Wind.

Monday's decision comes after four earlier court rulings permitted work to continue on the other projects.

These were Revolution Wind off Rhode Island, Empire Wind off New York, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind and Vineyard Wind off Massachusetts.

On Monday, Orsted said in a statement that the court's action will allow Sunrise Wind to "restart impacted activities immediately" while the underlying lawsuit challenging the US government's December 22 announcement proceeds.

"Sunrise Wind will determine how it may be possible to work with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution," the Orsted statement added.

On December 22, the Interior Department said it had paused leases for the offshore wind projects under construction, citing "national security."

A press release pointed to "radar interference" due to "the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers."