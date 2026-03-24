Trump administration hits Harvard with new investigations in latest escalation

On Monday, the Trump administration launched two new investigations into alleged antisemitism and illegal admission practices at Harvard. © Collage: Sophie Park & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release shared on Monday, the Department of Education announced that its Office for Civil Rights will be investigating allegations of the university using "illegal race-based preferences in admissions" and of "antisemitic harassment" taking place on campus.

The department accused the school of violating a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that rejected the use of race-based admissions at colleges, and the Trump administration has repeatedly targeted Harvard over on-campus protests against Israel's assault on Gaza, conflating the anti-war demonstrations with antisemitism.

"The Trump Administration will evaluate both complaints and, if continued discrimination is found, take action to hold Harvard accountable for any illegal policies or actions," the statement said.

A spokesperson for Harvard told The New York Times the school is reviewing the actions, which they argued "represent the government's latest retaliatory actions against Harvard for its refusal to surrender our independence and constitutional rights."

They also insisted the school is in compliance with the 2023 ruling.