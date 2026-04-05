Trump administration claims halting ballroom construction poses "grave national-security harms"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are raising national security concerns after a judge halted his plans to build a massive White House ballroom.

President Donald Trump's (r.) administration recently argued in court that the halted construction on their ballroom project presents national security risks. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Friday night, lawyers with the National Park Service filed an emergency appeal against District Judge Richard Leon's "shocking, unprecedented, and improper injunction" from earlier that week that temporarily suspended the privately-funded $400 million project.



The lawyers argued that the ballroom and bunkers being built below it will be used to protect the president from hazards, such as "hostile attacks via drones, ballistic missiles, bullets, biohazards."

They went on to claim that stopping the project leaves "a massive excavation and structurally completed site adjacent to the now open and exposed Executive Mansion," which threatens "grave national-security harms to the White House, the President and his family, and the President's staff."

"Time is of the essence!" the lawyers wrote, requesting the appeals court make a decision by Friday.

The filing is part of a lawsuit brought forth by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has sought to halt the project, as the president did not get proper Congressional approval before he began.

The ballroom is a part of numerous efforts the president is taking to remodel the White House in his image, installing a legacy that will be difficult to scrub over.