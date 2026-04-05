Trump's bid to federalize elections slammed by Republicans in new attack ad
Washington DC - A Republican-backed political group will soon be airing a television ad criticizing President Donald Trump's efforts to "federalize" elections in the US.
Per The Hill, which was given an advanced viewing of the "Power Grab" campaign ahead of its premiere, the 30-second ad features clips of several prominent Republicans – some of whom now identify as MAGA – opposing the idea of the federal government infringing on state election processes.
In one clip from 2022, then-Florida Senator Marco Rubio – who now serves as Trump's Secretary of State – directly states, "I do not want a federal takeover of our election system."
Other clips featured more recent comments from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who both emphasize the importance of maintaining state-run elections.
The ad, funded by a Republican-led election integrity group called RightCount Action, comes as Trump continues to sow doubt about US elections and takes aggressive steps to address the supposed issues plaguing them.
President Donald Trump's war on US elections
Since winning re-election in 2024, Trump has urged the Republican Party to "take over" state elections, repeated his unfounded claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him, and even teased that he may run for an unconstitutional third term.
Last week, he also signed an executive order to crack down on mail-in voting, which he has claimed, without evidence, is akin to cheating, even though it is unclear whether he even has authority to impose such measures.
Many critics believe Trump's efforts are trying to prevent Republicans from losing the House and the Senate in the November midterms, which would make the next two years very difficult for him.
Cover photo: Ting Shen / AFP