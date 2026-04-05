Trump's bid to federalize elections slammed by Republicans in new attack ad

Washington DC - A Republican-backed political group will soon be airing a television ad criticizing President Donald Trump 's efforts to "federalize" elections in the US.

A new ad from a Republican-backed group criticizes President Donald Trump's recent efforts to "take over" and federalize state elections. © Ting Shen / AFP

Per The Hill, which was given an advanced viewing of the "Power Grab" campaign ahead of its premiere, the 30-second ad features clips of several prominent Republicans – some of whom now identify as MAGA – opposing the idea of the federal government infringing on state election processes.



In one clip from 2022, then-Florida Senator Marco Rubio – who now serves as Trump's Secretary of State – directly states, "I do not want a federal takeover of our election system."

Other clips featured more recent comments from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who both emphasize the importance of maintaining state-run elections.

The ad, funded by a Republican-led election integrity group called RightCount Action, comes as Trump continues to sow doubt about US elections and takes aggressive steps to address the supposed issues plaguing them.