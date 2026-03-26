Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes as he insists talks are "going very well"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not yet strike Iranian power plants as previously threatened after a request from the government in Tehran, and added that talks with the Islamic republic were "going very well."

President Donald Trump has pushed back his deadline for striking Iranian power plants as talks with Tehran are reportedly "going very well." © REUTERS

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 PM, Eastern Time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well."

The president on Saturday had given Iran 48 hours to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power plants.

On Monday, he then extended the deadline by five days, saying talks with Tehran were progressing.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump lashed out at reports that claimed he was "desperate" to reach an agreement with Tehran to end the war, furiously insisting that Iran was being "beat to s**t" and was ready to make a deal.

He also disclosed the "present" Iran had given the US as a supposed sign of goodwill in the negotiations, which saw Tehran allow 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.