Epstein survivor who voted Trump has lost faith he will bring accountability: "We're not going to get justice"

Washington DC - Jena Lisa Jones, an alleged survivor of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, recently revealed she has lost all faith that President Donald Trump will bring the justice he promised.

Jena Lisa Jones (pictured), a survivor of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, spoke out against the Trump administration in a new interview. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview on the Shadow Sessions podcast, Jones detailed how she voted for Trump because he ran on the promise of releasing federal files on Epstein to the public, and she believed he would follow through.

"Trump ran his whole freakin' election on the release of these freakin' files, and it sparked it back all up again, gave us hope – gave me hope at least," Jones explained.

"He runs his campaign on this, and he runs it really, really hard to the point that a lot of us voted for him."

Jones went on to say that after Trump was elected, everything changed as details about Trump's close ties to Epstein came to light.

In July 2025, the administration refused to release the files and began claiming that the scandal surrounding Epstein and his crimes was simply part of a "Democratic hoax."

The DOJ was eventually forced to begin releasing the documents under the Epstein Transparency Act, but their handling of the files has been fiercely criticized for its slow release and extensive redactions and omissions.

Jones now feels that she and other survivors are "not going to get justice in all of this."