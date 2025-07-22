Columbia caves to Trump again with new punishments for pro-Palestinian protestors

New York, New York - Columbia University said Tuesday it has issued various punishments, including expulsions and degree revocations, against various students involved in pro- Palestinian protests on campus.

Columbia University has issued various punishments, including expulsions and degree revocations, against various students involved in pro-Palestinian protests on campus. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / POOL / AFP

The sanctions, which a student group said targeted nearly 80 people, come as the New York institution negotiates with President Donald Trump's administration to restore $400 million in cut federal funding.

Trump has applied intense pressure on the prestigious university and others, accusing them of failing to address alleged antisemitism amid nationwide protests last year against Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

Columbia, which was the epicenter of the campus protests, has agreed to implement a series of policy reforms in an attempt to regain the federal funding, sparking anger from many students.

Fellow Ivy League institution Harvard has also been targeted with billions in funding cuts, but is fighting the pressure campaign in court.

The latest sanctions by Columbia stem from a library sit-in this past May, as well as an encampment set up during alumni weekend in spring 2024, the university said in a statement.

The library protest disrupted hundreds of students during an exam study period, it said, with punishments including "probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations, and expulsions."

"The University does not release individual disciplinary results of any student," the statement said.