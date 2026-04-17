Trump laughs off Iran war as "little diversion" despite catastrophic economic impact

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Donald Trump said Thursday his war on Iran was nothing more than a "little diversion" despite its huge economic impact on the US and global economy.

President Donald Trump said his catastrophic Iran war was nothing more than a "little diversion," despite its massive economic impact. © REUTERS

At an event in Las Vegas touting his "no tax on tips" measure from the major tax reform bill passed last year, the 79-year-old boasted about his economic record since returning to office in 2025.

"We had the best economy in the history of our country in my first term. And we're blowing it out now... And despite our little diversion to the lovely country of Iran, lovely place," Trump told the crowd of supporters.

"But we had to do that, because otherwise, bad things could happen, the really bad thing," he continued, referencing Iran's nuclear potential.

An Ipsos poll conducted last weekend found 51% of the more than 1,000 respondents thought the Iran war was not worth the massive costs associated with it. Less than a quarter of respondents said the opposite.

Another recent poll published Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found 65% of voters blame Trump for the recent rise in gas prices prompted by the Strait of Hormuz closing since the start of the Iran war.