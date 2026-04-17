Trump issues unprecedented order to Israel over attacks on Lebanon: "Enough is enough"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday pulled hard on Israel's leash with an unusually strong public message, ordering it to cease all attacks on Lebanon.

President Donald Trump has ordered Israel to cease all attacks on Lebanon as part of a series of deals struck with Iran. © REUTERS

A day after announcing a 10-day truce between the two countries, Trump guaranteed that Israel would stop its campaign of death of destruction in Lebanon, where it has killed over 2,300 people since the beginning of March.

"They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA," he said in a Truth Social post. "Enough is enough!!!"

The order came as part of flurry of announcements related to the Iran war, which Trump suggested was on the brink of coming to a permanent end.

Claiming to have secured a deal to obtain Iran's enriched uranium stockpile – which he called "nuclear dust" – the 79-year-old also said Washington and Tehran were collaborating in removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz. There was no confirmation of such an agreement from the Iranian side.

The crucial waterway through which some 20% of the global oil supply transits was declared open by Iran's foreign minister Friday, albeit only for commercial vessels and along a predetermined route.