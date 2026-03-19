Trump scrambles to distance US from Israeli attack on Iranian gas field with confusing post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump denied the US had been informed of Israel's plans to bomb Iran's biggest gas field in the latest sign of diverging interests between the two allies in their joint war.

President Donald Trump said Israel had "violently lashed out" by bombing Iran's biggest gas field and sought to distance the US from the attack. © Collage: via REUTERS

Contradicting previous reporting based on sources in his administration, Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social platform that Israel "violently lashed out" and hit "a relatively small section of the whole" gas field without previously informing the US or Qatar.

"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility."

South Pars is located off the shore of Asaluyeh in Iran's Bushehr province. The region is central to Iran's energy sector and accounts for around 70% of the country's domestic gas supply.

Trump went on to say that Israel would not target the gas field again "unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent... Qatar" – in which case the US would "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount (sic) of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before."

"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran," he added, "but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so."

Minutes before Trump posted the message, Qatari authorities reported a new Iranian attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, where important facilities for the production and shipping of LNG are located.

Missiles caused damage to a gas-to-liquids facility and early on Thursday sparked "sizeable fires and extensive further damage" to several facilities, QatarEnergy said in a statement.

Qatar's interior ministry said crews brought all fires under control at the Ras Laffan site, without reporting any injuries.