Markwayne Mullin close to taking over DHS after Democrat helps him survive crucial Senate vote

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security survived a knife-edge Senate committee vote on his confirmation Thursday.

President Donald Trump's nominee for Homeland Security secretary, Markwayne Mullin, passed a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee vote. © REUTERS

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-7 to approve Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination to lead the powerful agency responsible for carrying out Trump's mass detention and deportation agenda.

Republican leaders are eyeing a full Senate vote as early as next week, where he is expected to get an easier ride than he did in the committee.

The panel's Republican chairman Rand Paul had opposed the nomination, citing what he described as Mullin's "anger issues" and past inflammatory remarks. That left Mullin needing a Democrat to break ranks, and Pennsylvania's right-wing Senator John Fetterman obliged.

The hearing on Wednesday – the only formal hurdle before a floor vote – quickly turned tense, with Paul confronting Mullin over past comments and questioning his temperament.

Mullin previously called Paul a "freaking snake" for breaking with Republicans on key votes, while Paul has accused the nominee of effectively excusing a 2017 assault in which the chairman was severely injured by a neighbor.