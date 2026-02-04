Trump boasts about ballroom project as he reveals new rendering: "The greatest of its kind ever built!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump once again took to social media to praise his White House ballroom project while attempting to excuse his decision to knock down the historic East Wing.

President Donald Trump has once again defended his White House ballroom project in a long post on Truth Social. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"This beautiful building will be, when complete, the much anticipated White House Ballroom," Trump wrote in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. "The greatest of its kind ever built!"

"It is a rendering from the Treasury Building, directly across the street, and replaces the very small, dilapidated, and rebuilt many times, East Wing, with a magnificent New East Wing, consisting of a glorious Ballroom that has been asked for by presidents for over 150 years," he wrote.

Trump's post included a digital rendering of the new ballroom, which shows a massive building with huge Roman-style pillars lining the entryway.

Concerns that the new ballroom will overshadow the original building remain, as the structure appears to dwarf the White House, which can be seen in the background.

Trump dismissed the fears, claiming the ballroom is of "identical height and scale" to the White House and "is totally in keeping" with the original building.

"This is the first rendering shown to the public," Trump went on. "If you notice, the North Wall is a replica of the North Facade of the White House, shown at the right-hand side of the picture. This space will serve our country well."

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly returned to his ballroom project even at times that otherwise seemed inappropriate, including directly after the shooting of Alex Pretti in January.