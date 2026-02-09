US Olympic snowboarders stick up for ski star Hunter Hess after Trump attack
Milan, Italy - Team USA snowboard superstar Chloe Kim has called for more "love and compassion" in response to President Donald Trump's attack on her Olympic teammate Hunter Hess.
Trump on Sunday called freestyle skier Hess a "real loser" after the athlete said he had mixed feelings about representing the US given its authoritarian, violently anti-immigrant regime.
"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess told a press conference in Italy.
Kim last week posted on Instagram that she was proud to represent a country that is "strongest when it embraces diversity, dignity, and hope."
On Monday she doubled down on that message at Livigno Snow Park.
"Obviously my parents being immigrants, this one definitely hits pretty close to home," said the 25-year-old double Olympic champion, whose parents came to America from South Korea.
"And I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States."
Kim, who is aiming for a third straight halfpipe gold at the Milan-Cortina Games, added: "The US has given my family and me so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on."
"And I think that we need to lead with love and compassion and I would love to see some more of that."
"We come together in times of injustice"
Kim's fellow snowboarder, Bea Kim, said diversity was America's strength.
"Obviously we're very divided," she said. "I personally am very proud to represent the United States. That being said, I think diversity is what makes us a very strong country and what makes us so special."
"I don't think there's anywhere else in the world where you can really have the opportunity to do whatever you want."
Maddie Mastro said she was proud to represent the United States but also "saddened with what's happening at home".
"It's really tough and I feel like we can't turn a blind eye to that, but at the same time I represent a country that has the same values as mine of kindness and compassion and we come together in times of injustice," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS