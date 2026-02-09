US Olympic snowboarders stick up for ski star Hunter Hess after Trump attack

Milan, Italy - Team USA snowboard superstar Chloe Kim has called for more "love and compassion" in response to President Donald Trump 's attack on her Olympic teammate Hunter Hess.

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim responded after President Donald Trump Team USA attacked her teammate Hunter Hess on social media. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Trump on Sunday called freestyle skier Hess a "real loser" after the athlete said he had mixed feelings about representing the US given its authoritarian, violently anti-immigrant regime.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess told a press conference in Italy.

Kim last week posted on Instagram that she was proud to represent a country that is "strongest when it embraces diversity, dignity, and hope."

On Monday she doubled down on that message at Livigno Snow Park.

"Obviously my parents being immigrants, this one definitely hits pretty close to home," said the 25-year-old double Olympic champion, whose parents came to America from South Korea.

"And I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States."

Kim, who is aiming for a third straight halfpipe gold at the Milan-Cortina Games, added: "The US has given my family and me so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on."

"And I think that we need to lead with love and compassion and I would love to see some more of that."