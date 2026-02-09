Trump confirms that China's Xi will visit US "toward the end of the year" in bid to repair trade war rift

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump has said he will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House late this year, as the world's top two economies look to reset ties marred by a roiling trade war.

US President Donald Trump (pictured) has said he will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House late this year. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped Wednesday – the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation in Iran.

Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi visits the US

"He's coming to the White House, yeah – toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired Sunday.

"These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos, and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.

The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.

Despite moves from the US intended to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, the two countries remain deeply entwined economically.