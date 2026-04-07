White House says "only the president knows" what he'll do in Iran after Trump threatens genocide

Washington DC - Donald Trump is the only person who knows his plans for Iran , the White House said, after the president warned that a "whole civilization will die" if Tehran fails to reach a deal Tuesday.

The White House said Donald Trump is the only person who knows his plans for Iran after the president threatened to commit a genocide. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

"The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP, when asked if Trump was prepared to use a nuclear weapon, and about a report that Iran had cut off negotiations.

"Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do."

Earlier in the day, the White House denied that Vice President JD Vance implied the US was considering nuclear strikes after he claimed American forces had tools they "so far haven't decided to use" to enforce Trump's ultimatum.

"Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons," the White House said on X.

The post was in response to one from an account associated with former vice president Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons."

Trump's shocking threats against Iran's critical infrastructure, and now the country at large, also sparked fierce condemnation from the UN on Tuesday.