ICE attorney let go after venting frustrations to judge: "This job sucks!"

St. Paul, Minnesota - An attorney legally representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement was recently placed on leave after she expressed some serious frustrations about her role in court.

An attorney representing ICE has been let go after she told a judge that her job "sucks" due to her clients refusing to comply with court orders. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Tuesday, US District Judge Jerry Blackwell held a hearing in which he pressed Julie Le, the attorney representing ICE and the US attorney's office in Minnesota, for answers on why her clients have "likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."

A transcript of the hearing reveals that Le, who had reportedly been assigned at least 88 immigration cases in less than a month, responded by expressing frustration with her workload and arguing that getting information from her clients was akin to "pulling teeth."

"Sometimes I wish you would just hold me in contempt, your honor, so that I can have a full 24 hours of sleep," Le told the judge.

"What do you want me to do? The system sucks. This job sucks. And I am trying every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need," she added.

According to CNN, Le was relieved of her job on Thursday and sent back to her original job working for ICE directly.