Grand jury rejects charges against Democrats who urged military to "refuse illegal orders"

Senators Elissa Slotkin (l.) and Mark Kelly are among the six Democrats Donald Trump wanted punished for sharing a video urging military members to "refuse illegal orders." © Collage: KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Sources told the New York Times and the Washington Post that a federal grand jury – composed of local citizens in Washington – denied the Justice Department's attempts to indict the Democratic lawmakers who posted a short video urging conscientious service. In the video posted to social media in November, members of Congress called on the military to "refuse illegal orders" and featured Arizona's Mark Kelly, Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire. In a statement posted to her Instagram account Tuesday night, Slotkin reiterated that the 90-second video "simply quoted the law," adding "hopefully, this ends this politicized investigation for good." Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert turns on Trump after viewing unredacted Epstein files: "Absolutely disgusting!" The Post noted that it's "exceedingly rare" for federal prosecutors to strike out in a grand jury proceeding because they "need to convince only a majority of grand jurors that there is a probably cause that a crime was committed – a relatively low threshold."

Trump floats death penalty for the Democratic lawmakers

President Donald Trump had called the six Democrats "traitors" and said their behavior was "punishable by DEATH!" © AARON SCHWARTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The elected officials – who have all served in the military or the nation's spy agencies – never specified which orders to refuse, but Trump has leaned heavily on use of the military in his second term, domestically and abroad. Within the US, the 79-year-old Republican has ordered the National Guard into multiple cities to back his immigration crackdown, over the protest of local leaders in many cases. The president has also ordered strikes abroad, including attacks on Nigeria, Iran, and a series of lethal hits on boats in the Caribbean and Pacific that have killed at least 130 people, and which experts say are illegal. Donald Trump State Department to delete all X posts preceding Trump's second term After the video was circulated on social media, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW," later calling it "SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL." In another post, Trump said the behavior was "punishable by DEATH!" In addition to the Justice Department's attempt to land an indictment, the Pentagon said in November that it was considering a court-martial against Kelly, a former astronaut, in an extraordinary escalation of the Trump administration's response.