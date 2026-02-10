Tim Walz shares update on when Minnesota ICE occupation will end: "We are talking days"

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday he was hopeful the unprecedented occupation of the state by immigration agents would end within days.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday that he spoke with the Trump administration about ending the occupation of his state by federal agents. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

President Donald Trump's sweeping detention and deportation push, prosecuted by waves of masked and heavily armed agents, has left two US citizens dead and fueled massive protests in the Midwestern state.

"Minnesota has asked that this surge of folks leave. I spoke with [Trump's border czar] Tom Homan yesterday. I spoke with Susie Wiles, the president's chief of staff, this morning," Walz told a briefing.

"We're very much in a 'trust but verify' mode. But it's my expectation – and we will hear more from them, I think, in the next day or so – that we are talking days, not weeks and months, of this occupation."

In Minnesota's largest city Minneapolis, thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in recent weeks have conducted raids in what the Trump administration claims are targeted operations against criminals.

The crackdown has seen detentions of broad categories of immigrants – and sometimes US citizens.

The operations have sparked mass protests in the city, and the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, less than three weeks apart last month, led to a wave of outrage.

Speaking at an event to address the impact of ICE on small businesses, Walz described the sprawling deployment to his state as "a federal retribution campaign."

"We've seen the terror in the streets. We've seen the violence in our streets. We're seeing the economic destruction of this."