AOC rips into Jake Paul for whining over Bad Bunny halftime show: "Makes you look small"

Washington DC - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded after YouTuber -turned- boxer Jake Paul had a meltdown over Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) recently called out Jake Paul after he criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance and slammed the artist a "fake American." © Collage: GIORGIO VIERA & ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

On Sunday, as the big game reached its highly anticipated midpoint, Paul shared an X post announcing he is "purposefully turning off the halftime show," and advised his fans to do the same.

"Let's rally together and show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences," Paul wrote.

"A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that," he added.

On Monday, AOC shared Paul's post and quickly pointed out that he, too, resides in Bad Bunny's home of Puerto Rico.

"Didn't you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile, Benito actually funds low-income kids' access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them," AOC argued.

"Of course you're mad," she added. "He makes you look small."