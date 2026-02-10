AOC rips into Jake Paul for whining over Bad Bunny halftime show: "Makes you look small"
Washington DC - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded after YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had a meltdown over Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, as the big game reached its highly anticipated midpoint, Paul shared an X post announcing he is "purposefully turning off the halftime show," and advised his fans to do the same.
"Let's rally together and show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences," Paul wrote.
"A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that," he added.
On Monday, AOC shared Paul's post and quickly pointed out that he, too, resides in Bad Bunny's home of Puerto Rico.
"Didn't you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile, Benito actually funds low-income kids' access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them," AOC argued.
"Of course you're mad," she added. "He makes you look small."
Logan Paul pushes back at brother Jake's criticism of Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny being chosen to head the halftime show was met with widespread backlash from MAGA Republicans, as he has publicly criticized President Donald Trump and his aggressive immigration agenda.
Many conservatives also took issue with the fact that Bad Bunny primarily sings in Spanish and is well known for proudly representing Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's performance was met with sweeping praise from just about everyone else, with some even considering it one of the best halftime shows of all time.
Paul has strong ties to Trump and his administration, having used his platform to support the Republican throughout the 2024 presidential election and then attending the inauguration after winning.
Notably, his brother and fellow influencer Logan Paul surprisingly disagreed with Jake's take on Bad Bunny's performance.
"Puerto Ricans are Americans, and I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island," Logan wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: GIORGIO VIERA & ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP