JD Vance tasked by Trump to lead Iran talks: "High risk, high reward"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance heads to Pakistan this week with orders from President Donald Trump to turn the shaky Iran ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation in upcoming peace talks with Iran. © REUTERS

For the 41-year-old Vance, who has kept a notably low profile during the war in the Middle East, it will be one of the biggest moments of his career.

But the man widely regarded as a leading contender in the 2028 presidential election will face huge challenges too when talks begin Saturday in Islamabad.

"I cannot think of a case where the vice president ran formal negotiations like this," Aaron Wolf Mannes, a lecturer at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy and an expert on the American vice presidency's role in foreign policy, told AFP. "This is high risk, high reward."

Vance built his political brand as an avowed anti-interventionist who wanted to keep America out of any more foreign wars, like in Iraq where he served as a US Marine.

That has made for a difficult balancing act after Trump launched the Iran war on February 28.

Vance has publicly backed the conflict but has kept out of the limelight. When the ceasefire was announced, Vance happened to be far away in Hungary, supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orban's electoral campaign.

The New York Times reported this week that in discussions behind closed doors in the weeks before the war, Vance argued against military action, saying it could cause regional chaos and split Trump's MAGA coalition.

But Vance now suddenly finds himself as Trump's diplomatic closer for an Iran deal.

"My key role was, I sat on the phone a lot," Vance told reporters as he left Hungary this week. "I answered a lot of phone calls. I made a lot of phone calls. And again, I'm happy about where we are."

Announcing the Islamabad talks this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Vance played a "very significant and a key role in this since the very beginning."