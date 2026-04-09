Iran vows "STRONG responses" as Israel's killing spree in Lebanon leaves ceasefire in doubt

Tehran, Iran - Top Iranian officials Lebanon was a key part of a tenuous two-week truce with the US, warning that continued Israeli violations would bring severe consequences and a collapse of the agreement.

Iran's president and parliamentary speaker insisted Lebanon was part of a ceasefire agreement with the US after Israeli launched deadly attacks on the country. © REUTERS

"Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire," parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

He cautioned against violations of the truce, a day after sudden Israeli strikes on densely populated areas in Lebanon killed more than 200 people.

"Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses," he said.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian also isisted that the deadly Israeli attacks "signal deception and non-compliance" and render negotiations "meaningless."

"Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters," he added.

Since the ceasefire was agreed, Iran and the US have issued competing messages on whether Lebanon is included, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying his country will strike Lebanese armed group Hezbollah "wherever necessary".

On Wednesday evening, US Vice President JD Vance referred to a "legitimate misunderstanding".

"I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise," he said after a visit to Hungary.

"If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart... over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice," he said.

Iranian officials however insist on the inclusion of Lebanon, pointing to a statement from mediator Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when the truce was announced.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif wrote in a message posted to X on Tuesday night.