Kamala Harris teases another White House run as Dems set their eyes on 2028
New York, New York - Former vice president Kamala Harris on Friday delivered her clearest signal yet that she may mount another bid for the White House, telling a Democratic audience she is thinking about running in 2028.
Speaking at a convention hosted by civil rights leader Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the 61-year-old politician stopped short of a formal declaration but left little doubt she is weighing a third campaign.
The Democrat – who was defeated in 2024 by Donald Trump in a tumultuous presidential election – was asked if she would run again in 2028.
She then electrified the crowd of party activists in New York when she replied, "I might, I might – I'm thinking about it."
Having served four years a "heartbeat away" from the presidency under Joe Biden, Harris said she understands the demands of the job – and argued that the current political and economic landscape is failing many Americans.
"I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires," she said.
What has Kamala Harris been up to since her 2024 election loss to Donald Trump?
Harris has maintained a relatively low profile since her 2024 defeat, but has been easing back into the spotlight with a series of appearances and trips across southern states.
Allies say she remains undecided but is taking steps to preserve the option of a campaign.
The National Action Network event has emerged as an early proving ground for 2028 hopefuls, with Black voters – a cornerstone of the Democratic base – expected to play a decisive role in choosing the party's nominee.
Harris used the platform to launch a broad critique of Trump's leadership, telling the crowd, "The status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time."
Early polling suggests that she begins the shadow 2028 race with a significant advantage in name recognition. But with several prominent Democrats testing the waters, her path to the nomination – if she runs – is far from guaranteed.
"The American people have [the] right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader, that it can't be about themselves and what they want for themselves," Harris added.
"It's got to be about the American people, and that's how I think of it."
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP