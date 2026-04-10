Kamala Harris teases another White House run as Dems set their eyes on 2028

New York, New York - Former vice president Kamala Harris on Friday delivered her clearest signal yet that she may mount another bid for the White House, telling a Democratic audience she is thinking about running in 2028.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) convention in New York on Friday. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Speaking at a convention hosted by civil rights leader Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the 61-year-old politician stopped short of a formal declaration but left little doubt she is weighing a third campaign.

The Democrat – who was defeated in 2024 by Donald Trump in a tumultuous presidential election – was asked if she would run again in 2028.

She then electrified the crowd of party activists in New York when she replied, "I might, I might – I'm thinking about it."

Having served four years a "heartbeat away" from the presidency under Joe Biden, Harris said she understands the demands of the job – and argued that the current political and economic landscape is failing many Americans.

"I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires," she said.