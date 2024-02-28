Lauren Boebert's son arrested and hit with over 20 serious charges!
Rifle, Colorado - The eldest son of Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was arrested Tuesday and is now facing serious criminal charges.
According to a press release from the Rifle Police Department, Tyler Jay Boebert (18) was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his alleged connection to "a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts."
"Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," the release adds.
According to Newsweek, the additional charges include criminal possession of a financial device, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and theft of less than $300.
Tyler, who made the congresswoman a grandmother last year, has had a previous run in with the law, as he made headlines in September 2022 after crashing an SUV that belonged to his father, Jayson Boebert.
The accident injured the passenger in the car, and Tyler was initially charged with "careless driving causing bodily injury," but took a plea deal, lessening the charge to a defective headlight offense.
His latest controversy couldn't have come at a worse time, with Boebert currently in a heated race for re-election in a new, unfamiliar district.
Could the arrest harm Lauren Boebert's re-election effort?
Boebert, who has run on a "family values" platform, faced a number of personal scandals last year, most notably when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior.
Her now ex-husband Jayson was arrested twice in one week last month, including one incident where the two got into a dispute at a restaurant.
In December, Boebert announced she would be moving and running for re-election to Colorado's 4th district, abandoning the 3rd district which she has represented since 2021.
The 3rd District also includes the Christian conservative's hometown and location of Tyler's arrest - Rifle, Colorado.
While she has had difficulty atoning for her past sins with some 4th District voters, a recent poll taken prior to the arrest found that she was leading the race with 32% of the vote.
As news broke of her son's arrest, Boebert, who identifies as a MAGA Republican, was praising Donald Trump as "the leader of the Republican Party" who will "end the destruction of America."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire