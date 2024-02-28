Lauren Boebert's son arrested and hit with over 20 serious charges!

Rifle, Colorado - The eldest son of Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was arrested Tuesday and is now facing serious criminal charges.

Tyler Boebert, the eldest son of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday, and is facing 22 charges, including five felonies. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to a press release from the Rifle Police Department, Tyler Jay Boebert (18) was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his alleged connection to "a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts."

"Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," the release adds.

According to Newsweek, the additional charges include criminal possession of a financial device, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and theft of less than $300.

Tyler, who made the congresswoman a grandmother last year, has had a previous run in with the law, as he made headlines in September 2022 after crashing an SUV that belonged to his father, Jayson Boebert.

The accident injured the passenger in the car, and Tyler was initially charged with "careless driving causing bodily injury," but took a plea deal, lessening the charge to a defective headlight offense.

His latest controversy couldn't have come at a worse time, with Boebert currently in a heated race for re-election in a new, unfamiliar district.