Washington DC - The Pentagon on Saturday released the identities of six US service members killed during the crash of a refueling aircraft in western Iraq earlier this week, which officials claimed was not caused by "hostile fire."

The Pentagon named the six US service members killed when a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq this week. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, bringing the number of US troops killed in the war on Iran to at least 13. A second aircraft involved in the operation landed safely.

The Pentagon said the six members killed in the crash were:

John Klinner (33) of Auburn, Alabama

Ariana Savino (31) of Covington, Washington

Ashley Pruitt (34) of Bardstown, Kentucky

Seth Koval (38) of Mooresville, Indiana

Curtis Angst (30) of Wilmington, Ohio

Tyler Simmons (28) of Columbus, Ohio

The first three were members of the US Air Force, while the latter three were stationed with the US Air National Guard.

The crash remains under investigation, Pentagon officials said, but US Central Command previously stated that "the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a loose alliance of Iran-backed Iraqi factions, claimed to have downed a KC-135. They also said they had targeted another plane that escaped.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the alliance has been claiming daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region.