Sen. Lindsey Graham urges Trump to escalate Iran war in bizarre TV appearance: "Take Kharg Island!"

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called on President Donald Trump to vastly escalate his brutal war on Iran in a bizarre new rant.

South Carolina Lindsey Graham called on the US to escalate its war against Iran. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During an appearance on Fox News' Sunday with Shannon Bream, Graham suggested that the Trump administration should "take" Kharg Island, a key territory that handles 95% of Iran's crude oil exports.

The Trump administration has boasted about "obliterating" numerous military targets on the island and has threatened to "take out" all of its oil infrastructure.

"Here's what I'd tell President Trump," Graham said on Fox News.

"Keep it up for a few more weeks, take Kharg Island, where [are] all of the resources they have to produce oil. Control that island. Let this regime die on a vine," he continued.

"I don't know if you take the island or you blockade the island, but I know this: The day we control that island, this regime, this terrorist regime, has been weakened and it will die on a vine."

Graham's comments came after Bream asked him about an Atlantic article published on Sunday. The piece warned that enacting a land invasion of Kharg Island would result in a bloodbath for American soldiers.

The article also suggested that such an attack would result in a "grinding war of attrition" similar to the conflict in Ukraine.

On Fox News, however, Graham dismissed the analysis as "armchair quarterbacking" and said that he trusts the Marines and the Department of Defense more than the Atlantic.