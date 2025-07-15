Washington DC - The Pentagon announced massive contracts on Monday with multiple leading US artificial intelligence firms, including Elon Musk 's xAI, which is has been mired in scandal.

Elon Musk's xAI has been awarded a contract with the Pentagon, despite the recent scandals involving its chatbot, Grok. © Collage: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Each of the contracts to xAI, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI have a ceiling value of $200 million, the Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said in a statement.

The awards will enable the Department of Defense "to leverage the technology and talent of US frontier AI companies to develop agentic AI workflows across a variety of mission areas," it said.

The contract with xAI comes just days after the company was forced to apologize again for pro-Nazi posts by its Grok chatbot.

After an update on July 7, the chatbot praised Adolf Hitler in some responses on X, denounced "anti-white hate," and described Jewish representation in Hollywood as "disproportionate."

xAI apologized for the messages and claimed to have corrected the instructions that led to the incidents.