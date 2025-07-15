Elon Musk's AI company handed huge Pentagon contract despite Grok's Nazi scandals

The Pentagon announced massive contracts on Monday with multiple leading US artificial intelligence firms, including Elon Musk's scandal-plagued xAI.

Washington DC - The Pentagon announced massive contracts on Monday with multiple leading US artificial intelligence firms, including Elon Musk's xAI, which is has been mired in scandal.

Elon Musk's xAI has been awarded a contract with the Pentagon, despite the recent scandals involving its chatbot, Grok.
Elon Musk's xAI has been awarded a contract with the Pentagon, despite the recent scandals involving its chatbot, Grok.  © Collage: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Each of the contracts to xAI, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI have a ceiling value of $200 million, the Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said in a statement.

The awards will enable the Department of Defense "to leverage the technology and talent of US frontier AI companies to develop agentic AI workflows across a variety of mission areas," it said.

The contract with xAI comes just days after the company was forced to apologize again for pro-Nazi posts by its Grok chatbot.

Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni's team ahead of high-stakes deposition
Celebrities Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni's team ahead of high-stakes deposition
Brad Pitt pushes to reconnect with twins before their 17th birthday
Brad Pitt Brad Pitt pushes to reconnect with twins before their 17th birthday

After an update on July 7, the chatbot praised Adolf Hitler in some responses on X, denounced "anti-white hate," and described Jewish representation in Hollywood as "disproportionate."

xAI apologized for the messages and claimed to have corrected the instructions that led to the incidents.

Concerns over rapid militarization of AI

Musk and President Donald Trump have fallen out majorly over the past weeks and have been publicly feuding over social media.
Musk and President Donald Trump have fallen out majorly over the past weeks and have been publicly feuding over social media.  © REUTERS

The release on Wednesday of Grok 4, the latest chatbot version, was immediately met with scrutiny after it appeared to check Musk's positions on some questions it was asked before responding.

The contract between xAI and the Department of Defense comes even as the far-right billionaire and President Donald Trump have publicly feuded in recent weeks.

After leaving his role leading the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle large swathes of the administrative state, Musk turned on the Republican over his massive budget bill, which passed last week.

Olivia Rodrigo urges help for people of Gaza: "Horrific and completely unacceptable"
Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo urges help for people of Gaza: "Horrific and completely unacceptable"
Britney Spears caught on body cam after mid-flight cigarette drama
Britney Spears Britney Spears caught on body cam after mid-flight cigarette drama

The two former allies have since been engaged in a messy and very public breakup, taking place mainly on social media.

Meanwhile, Musk's xAI announced on Monday the launch of a "Grok for Government" service, following a similar initiative by OpenAI.

In addition to the Pentagon contract, "every federal government department, agency, or office (can now) purchase xAI products" thanks to its inclusion on an official supplier list, the firm said.

Meta has partnered with the start-up Anduril to develop virtual reality headsets for soldiers and law enforcement, heightening concerns over the growing contribution of AI to violations of civil and human rights.

Cover photo: Collage: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Elon Musk: