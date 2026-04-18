Mamdani claps back after Trump says his "tax the rich" agenda is "destroying" NYC

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently responded after President Donald Trump claimed he was "destroying" New York City.

During a recent press conference, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r) responded after President Donald Trump (l) criticized his "tax the rich" agenda. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a press conference on Friday, Mamdani defended the "pied-à-terre" tax recently proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul, which seeks to add an additional tax to ultrawealthy homeowners who hold a second property in NYC worth more than $5 million.

Mamdani touted a poll that found that 93% of New Yorkers support the plan, which is expected to raise "half a billion dollars every year" to help fund "essential city services like free child care, cleaner streets, and safer neighborhoods."

He went on to say that he has made his "tax the rich" agenda clear to the public and the president.

"The president and I both want this city to succeed. This is how you do it," Mamdani added.

The mayor's remarks come after Trump shared a Truth Social post on Thursday arguing Mamdani is "DESTROYING New York!" and that "TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG."