Mamdani claps back after Trump says his "tax the rich" agenda is "destroying" NYC
New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently responded after President Donald Trump claimed he was "destroying" New York City.
During a press conference on Friday, Mamdani defended the "pied-à-terre" tax recently proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul, which seeks to add an additional tax to ultrawealthy homeowners who hold a second property in NYC worth more than $5 million.
Mamdani touted a poll that found that 93% of New Yorkers support the plan, which is expected to raise "half a billion dollars every year" to help fund "essential city services like free child care, cleaner streets, and safer neighborhoods."
He went on to say that he has made his "tax the rich" agenda clear to the public and the president.
"The president and I both want this city to succeed. This is how you do it," Mamdani added.
The mayor's remarks come after Trump shared a Truth Social post on Thursday arguing Mamdani is "DESTROYING New York!" and that "TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG."
When asked about the post during an event in Las Vegas later that day, Trump said, "I mean, he's a nice guy. Calls me all the time, says hi – but his policies are no good."
Cover photo: Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP