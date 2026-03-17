Mamdani grilled over stance on Irish unification amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was facing pressure Tuesday over his position on Irish unification as he helped lead the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was grilled about his stance on Irish unification as he led the city's massive St. Patrick's Day celebration. © REUTERS

Mamdani has been an outspoken supporter of self-determination, particularly for the Palestinian people.

But on Monday, he declined to answer a question from an audience member about his position on Irish unity, saying, "I gotta be honest, I haven't thought enough on that question."

And on Tuesday, as Mamdani – adorned with an Irish tricolor sash and shamrock boutonniere – prepared to march in the city's parade, he was asked if he'd "had a chance to think more about a united Ireland."

"There's always more to learn, but I can tell you as someone who believes deeply in the principle of self-determination, that I think that should also be extended to the Irish. I think when it comes to the future of Ireland, the best people to listen to are the Irish," he said.

Following his answer on Monday, Mary Rambaran-Olm, an academic specializing in medieval literature, said "can someone introduce Zohran Mamdani to the writings by his dad on British imperialism?"

"Selective anti-imperialism, the family edition. Anyway, the Irish aren't waiting for Mamdani to comment on a united Ireland, so whatev," she posted on social media.

Mamdani's father is Mahmood Mamdani, a political science professor who has written several books about colonialism.