Mamdani grilled over stance on Irish unification amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations
New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was facing pressure Tuesday over his position on Irish unification as he helped lead the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Mamdani has been an outspoken supporter of self-determination, particularly for the Palestinian people.
But on Monday, he declined to answer a question from an audience member about his position on Irish unity, saying, "I gotta be honest, I haven't thought enough on that question."
And on Tuesday, as Mamdani – adorned with an Irish tricolor sash and shamrock boutonniere – prepared to march in the city's parade, he was asked if he'd "had a chance to think more about a united Ireland."
"There's always more to learn, but I can tell you as someone who believes deeply in the principle of self-determination, that I think that should also be extended to the Irish. I think when it comes to the future of Ireland, the best people to listen to are the Irish," he said.
Following his answer on Monday, Mary Rambaran-Olm, an academic specializing in medieval literature, said "can someone introduce Zohran Mamdani to the writings by his dad on British imperialism?"
"Selective anti-imperialism, the family edition. Anyway, the Irish aren't waiting for Mamdani to comment on a united Ireland, so whatev," she posted on social media.
Mamdani's father is Mahmood Mamdani, a political science professor who has written several books about colonialism.
Millions gather for New York's St. Patrick's Day parade
There is heated debate in both parts of Ireland – the British-administered north, and the republic in the southern part, which was declared in 1949 – about the merits and disadvantages of reunification.
Sinn Féin, which seeks an end to British rule in Northern Ireland and the unification of the whole island of Ireland, currently holds sway in the north, having come first in the 2022 elections.
Social media users joked that New York's centrist governor, who sits to the right of Mamdani on many issues, had a more progressive position on Irish unity than the mayor.
When asked on Tuesday if she supported a united Ireland, Governor Kathy Hochul said "indeed I do."
New York hosts the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parade, attracting two million spectators.
The Bay Ridge neighborhood in Brooklyn is known as "Little Ireland" and Irish-Americans make up more than four percent of New York's population, according to official data.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTER & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP