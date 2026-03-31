Mamdani announces new child care program and undergrad scholarships for NYC workers

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced the launch of a new child care pilot program as well as undergraduate scholarship opportunities for city employees.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference about the opening of a child care program for city employees at the David Dinkins Municipal Building on March 30, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Mamdani said the David Dinkins Municipal Building will soon be home to the first free, on-site child care pilot program for city workers and their young children, whom he calls "New York's cutest."

"This is a site that will be 100% free with the child care that it provides. It will provide full day care from children as young as six weeks to as old as three years old," the mayor said during a press conference in front of a sign marking day 89 of his administration.

"On April 30, these applications will open for every single worker in the David Dinkins building, as well as every single DCAS [Department of Citywide Administrative Services] employee, regardless of their location across the city."

The move comes after the Mamdani administration previously announced expanded access to 3-K in 56 ZIP codes and the rollout of a 2-K program with an initial 2,000 seats.

Now, a $10-million renovation is underway to construct a 4,000-square-foot childcare facility in the David Dinkins Municipal Building.

The new center will serve around 40 children. Families selected to participate are expected to receive notice in June, with the program kicking off in the fall.

"This is a building of over a million square feet of office space and more than 2,000 city employees from over a dozen agencies," Mamdani said on Monday.

"Now, for too many of those employees, finding affordable child care has long been one of the greatest obstacles they faced. And we never want city workers to have to choose between a job that they love and raising their kids in the family in the city that they call home."