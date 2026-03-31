Mamdani announces new child care program and undergrad scholarships for NYC workers
New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced the launch of a new child care pilot program as well as undergraduate scholarship opportunities for city employees.
Mamdani said the David Dinkins Municipal Building will soon be home to the first free, on-site child care pilot program for city workers and their young children, whom he calls "New York's cutest."
"This is a site that will be 100% free with the child care that it provides. It will provide full day care from children as young as six weeks to as old as three years old," the mayor said during a press conference in front of a sign marking day 89 of his administration.
"On April 30, these applications will open for every single worker in the David Dinkins building, as well as every single DCAS [Department of Citywide Administrative Services] employee, regardless of their location across the city."
The move comes after the Mamdani administration previously announced expanded access to 3-K in 56 ZIP codes and the rollout of a 2-K program with an initial 2,000 seats.
Now, a $10-million renovation is underway to construct a 4,000-square-foot childcare facility in the David Dinkins Municipal Building.
The new center will serve around 40 children. Families selected to participate are expected to receive notice in June, with the program kicking off in the fall.
"This is a building of over a million square feet of office space and more than 2,000 city employees from over a dozen agencies," Mamdani said on Monday.
"Now, for too many of those employees, finding affordable child care has long been one of the greatest obstacles they faced. And we never want city workers to have to choose between a job that they love and raising their kids in the family in the city that they call home."
Mamdani announces undergraduate scholarship program for city employees
Also on Monday, Mamdani and DCAS Commissioner Yume Kitasei launched an undergraduate scholarship program for full-time municipal employees. The current application period is open through April 27.
The Mayor's Scholarship Program expands upon the longstanding Mayor’s Graduate Scholarship Program as well as adds undergraduate opportunities in partnership with 10 colleges and universities.
"Our city moves when our workers do," Mamdani said. "For more than 60 years, this program has shown that when you make education accessible, working people seize the opportunity."
"By expanding it to include undergraduate degrees, we are investing in a new generation of public servants who act ambitiously, think creatively and believe firmly in government’s power to deliver for the many."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press