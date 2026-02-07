Judge orders release of body cam footage of Chicago woman shot five times by federal agents

Chicago, Illinois - A federal judge recently allowed the release of video evidence that allegedly shows a US citizen being shot multiple times by Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago.

On Friday, a judge granted a motion to allow the public release of video footage of a Marimar Martinez being shot by Customs and Border Protection agents. © AARON SCHWARTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to ABC News, District Judge Georgia Alexakis granted a motion on Friday to permit the public release of body camera footage, photographs, law enforcement reports, text messages sent by the officer following the shooting, and other evidence related to the case of Marimar Martinez.

On October 4, Martinez was heading to work when a CBP vehicle allegedly sideswiped her car. She was then shot as agents exited their vehicle to pull her out of hers.

The CBP agents involved, as well as President Donald Trump's administration, claimed Martinez had chased them and rammed them with her car, attempting to justify her shooting as self-defense.

Though the Justice Department ultimately dismissed charges initially brought against her over the incident, an attorney for Martinez said she filed the motion to release the evidence in an effort to "combat the continuing harm to her reputation."

Earlier this week, Martinez testified on Capitol Hill about her experience, during which text messages of the officer who shot her joking about doing so were displayed.