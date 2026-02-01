Five-year-old abducted by ICE in Minneapolis freed as judge torches Trump administration in ruling

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A five-year-old boy whose abduction and detention by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis shocked the world has been released and is now back home.

Adrian and Liam Conejo Ramos were released from ICE detention on Sunday after a judge excoriated the Trump administration for its conduct. © Collage: via REUTERS

ICE agents used Liam Conejo Ramos as bait to detain his father, Adrian, on January 20. Both are asylum seekers from Ecuador.

Images of the boy with a blue bunny hat and backpack being held by officers were seen around the world and added fire to public outrage at the violent assault carried out by President Donald Trump's administration on immigrant communities.

The father and son spent 10 days in a detention center in Texas, hundreds of miles from home, until a judge ordered them freed on Saturday.

"Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack," Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, who accompanied them on the trip from his home state, wrote on X in a post.

During a visit to the detention center last week, Castro said Adrian Conejo Arias described his son as being sad and depressed.

US District Judge Fred Biery, who ordered the boy's release, said in a scathing opinion "the case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children."

He criticized what he called the government's apparent "ignorance" of the US Declaration of Independence that "enumerated grievances against a would-be authoritarian king over our nascent nation."

Biery also cited the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the right against "unreasonable searches and seizures."

After this ruling came out, Castro went to pick up the boy and his father and flew home with them to Minnesota.