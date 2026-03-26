Ayanna Pressley hails passage of UN slavery resolution amid push for federal reparations commission

Washington DC - Representative Ayanna Pressley has hailed the passage of a United Nations resolution declaring the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of African people the "gravest crime against humanity" as a major victory for the reparations movement.

Representative Ayanna Pressley has applauded the United Nations General Assembly's passage of a resolution to recognize the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of African people the "gravest crime against humanity." © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"The fight for reparative justice demands both moral clarity and transformational change – and this UN resolution marks an essential step in recognizing the inhumane enslavement of our African ancestors and addressing the systemic oppression of Black people," Pressley said in a statement.

"This resolution signifies international solidarity and a united conviction to build a more just world, accounting for and confronting the impact of slavery that has burdened generations of Black folks."

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved the resolution, led by the Republic of Ghana, on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The US, Israel, and Argentina were the only member states to vote against, while a number of European countries abstained.

Pressley is lead sponsor of HR 40, legislation to establish a federal reparations commission for Black Americans to address the legacies of enslavement and racial discrimination. In February, she reintroduced the bill along with Cory Booker, lead sponsor of the Senate companion, S 40.

"Our movement for reparations – like my legislation, HR 40 – is a pathway toward truth, reconciliation, and accountability for the deep, structural injustices that continue to ravage Black communities," the Massachusetts Democrat said.