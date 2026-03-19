FBI sparks outrage with move against top intelligence who quit in protest at Iran war

Washington DC - The FBI opened an investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned on Tuesday, over allegations that he leaked classified information.

The FBI opened an investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations of leaking classified information. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Four people with knowledge of the alleged FBI investigation told Semafor that the legal action supposedly predates Kent's decision to step down, which he took on Tuesday while citing opposition to President Donald Trump's war on Iran.

The specifics of the accusation that Kent is facing are currently unclear, but it seems that the FBI believes he improperly shared classified information. He is being investigated by the Bureau's Criminal Division.

According to one of Semafor's sources, the probe has been going on behind the scenes for months but has only become significant since Kent's resignation angered the Trump administration.

Kent argued in his resignation statement that he "cannot in good conscience" support the war on Iran because he believes the decision was taken under pressure from Israel and based on no evidence that Tehran posed an imminent threat.

In response, Trump slammed Kent, declaring that "I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security."

Shortly after Kent announced his resignation on Tuesday, former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich suggested that Kent had been behind a number of national security leaks.

"Joe Kent is a crazed egomaniac who was often at the center of national security leaks while rarely (never?) producing any actual work," Budowich wrote on X.