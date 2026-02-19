FCC throws out indecency probe into Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show after reviewing transcripts

Washington DC - The Federal Communications Commission found no indecency violation had taken place after requesting transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

The Federal Communications Commission requested transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

"I reviewed them carefully, and I found no violation of our rules and no justification for harassing broadcasters over a standard live performance," FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said on Wednesday.

Gomez's statement came after the FCC sought out transcripts of Bad Bunny's performance in response to a complaint from MAGA Florida congressman Randy Fine last week.

Fine had claimed that Bad Bunny's widely praised performance, which was done mostly in Spanish, had violated federal indecency regulations and was potentially "illegal."

He joined an assortment of GOP lawmakers who complained that they couldn't understand what Bad Bunny was saying during the halftime show and accused the performer of indecency.

"Bad Bunny's disgusting halftime show was illegal," Fine wrote on X. "Had he said these lyrics and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous."

In his post, Fine cited a supposed translation of Bad Bunny's lyrics, but an initial review of the transcript revealed to the FCC that any problematic lines from his songs had been removed.