AOC shares her thoughts on Trump's "increasingly erratic" cognitive state: "Very bizarre"

Washington DC - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shared her thoughts on the possibility that President Donald Trump might not have it all together mentally.

In a recent interview, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r) criticized President Donald Trump's (l) cognitive state, and the media for "pretending this is normal." © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, AOC was caught on Capitol Hill by a reporter who asked her if she believes a possible "cognitive decline" has recently been a factor in Trump's leadership.

AOC appeared to agree with the assertion, arguing that the president has been "acting in increasingly erratic ways."

"It is really damning when we think about the degree to which mass media outlets reported on Joe Biden... yet we are seeing behavior from Trump that is alarming, and everyone is pretending this is normal," she explained.

"I don't understand why that is, it's very bizarre," she continued, later adding, "It would be helpful if we could apply an even standard here and even a fraction of the reporting that was dedicated a year or two ago."

Former President Biden had sought to run for reelection in the 2024 presidential race, but dropped out after facing heavy criticism about his allegedly declining cognitive state.

Despite the fact that Trump has had similar – and sometimes arguably worse – mental flubs and mishaps in his second term, he has somehow managed to evade the same level of scrutiny.